Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,398 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

