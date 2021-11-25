Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $394,000 in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth $5,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 158,901 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 51.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth $149,000.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

