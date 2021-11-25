Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 62,509 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Shares of NGMS opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.