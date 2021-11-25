Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $19,446,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

