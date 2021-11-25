Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 252,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,371. Maximus has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

