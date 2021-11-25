Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $105,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

MED stock opened at $220.23 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.46 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

