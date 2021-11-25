MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 67.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.10 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

