MEG Energy (MEG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MEG Energy (TSE: MEG):

11/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

11/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$12.00.

11/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – MEG Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

10/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

10/15/2021 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEG traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$11.99. The company had a trading volume of 418,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.91. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

