MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.