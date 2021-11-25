MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

