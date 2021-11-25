MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.90 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

