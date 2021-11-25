Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 107,874.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195,304 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $33,206,310. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DVAX stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.