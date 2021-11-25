Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 106,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in City were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCO stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

