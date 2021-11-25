Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 105,621.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

