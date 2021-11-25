Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,644 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21,435.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

