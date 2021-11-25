Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 9,424 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 104,711.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

