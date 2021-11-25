Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 190,600.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -28.06. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.