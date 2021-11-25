Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 104,032.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Archrock were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Archrock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $3,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,656,000 after purchasing an additional 341,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archrock by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

