Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 109,450.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CTS were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS opened at $38.08 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

