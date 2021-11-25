MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $681,900.88 and $231.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00103852 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,078,891 coins and its circulating supply is 158,776,963 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

