Michael Mente Sells 45,187 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

Revolve Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

