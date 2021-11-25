Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

