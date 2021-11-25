Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

MU opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

