Millennium Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after buying an additional 243,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

