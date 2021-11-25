Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,659 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.