Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.