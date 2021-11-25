Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

SSAA stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

