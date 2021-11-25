Millennium Management LLC Sells 384,467 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,467 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NAACU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.