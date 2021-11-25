Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 449,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $503,000.

Shares of ORIAU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

