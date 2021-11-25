Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 255,624 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.