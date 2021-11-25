Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,269,000 after buying an additional 1,843,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

