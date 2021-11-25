Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of IXP stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

