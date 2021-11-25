Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick Acquires 2,500 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

