Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $392.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.41. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

