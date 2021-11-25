Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.24.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,200 shares of company stock worth $6,079,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

