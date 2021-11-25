Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Telos worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,609 shares of company stock worth $8,104,053. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.