Morgan Stanley Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

