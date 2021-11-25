Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of National Beverage worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

