Morgan Stanley Has $13.13 Million Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get iShares Global Telecom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.