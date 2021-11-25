Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

