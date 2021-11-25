Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.81. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $181.20 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

