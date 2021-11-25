MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.14 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

