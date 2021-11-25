Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.28 million and the highest is $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,397 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 686,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,032. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

