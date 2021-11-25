Nancy M. Schlichting Sells 2,725 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 665,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

