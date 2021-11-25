NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.08. 1,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

