NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.08. 1,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
