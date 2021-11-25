Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

NLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

