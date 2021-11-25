Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $658.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

