Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $115.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

