New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. 492,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,129. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.