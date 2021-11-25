New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.
NYSE NEWR traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. 492,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,129. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.92.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
