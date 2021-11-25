Newfound Research LLC Acquires Shares of 206 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 190,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,911,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 79,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 73,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

ROP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $484.87. 340,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

