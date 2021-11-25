Newfound Research LLC Has $112,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 572,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 441,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 774,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 805,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,111. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

